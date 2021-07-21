Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $237,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.27.

Danaher stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.57. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $287.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

