Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,157,600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157,600 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Howmet Aerospace worth $65,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

HWM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 34,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.