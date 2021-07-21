Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 532,683 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Marathon Petroleum worth $259,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 128,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,086. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.