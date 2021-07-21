Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 13,373 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

