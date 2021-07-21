First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

