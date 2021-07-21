Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CHDN stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.98. 3,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,596. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

