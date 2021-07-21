Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

