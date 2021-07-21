iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after buying an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after buying an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. 139,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

