Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 2,248,337 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248,337 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of General Motors worth $221,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,558. General Motors has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

