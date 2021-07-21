DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DBSDY traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. 29,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $92.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

