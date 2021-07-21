Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $222.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.54. 2,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

