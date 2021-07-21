Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.20. 8,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.99. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

