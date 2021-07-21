Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 496,122.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 39,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

