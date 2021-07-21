Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.13. 5,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,859. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.