6,874 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NTGR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,642. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,610.00. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,380 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

