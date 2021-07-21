BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79,142 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

