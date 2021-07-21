Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 13,986 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 451,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,517. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

