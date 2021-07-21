Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $52,133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $22,345,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $18,352,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $15,222,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000.

OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

