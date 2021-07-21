Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $526.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

