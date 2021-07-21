Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

