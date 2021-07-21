Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Insiders have sold 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.