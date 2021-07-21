Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,280,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,895,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,926,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in OTR Acquisition by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 460,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in OTR Acquisition by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRA stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

