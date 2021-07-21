Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $379.98 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

