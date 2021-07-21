The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,171 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

Shares of EL opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $328.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

