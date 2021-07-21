Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 256,895 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

