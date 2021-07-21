Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

