Blackstone Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FSK stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.