Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

