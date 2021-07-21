First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.
FMBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,948. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.
About First Midwest Bancorp
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.
