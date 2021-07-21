First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

FMBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,948. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.