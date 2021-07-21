Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) fell 2.7% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.50. 306,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,389,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

