Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 21,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

