SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.46 and last traded at $91.46. Approximately 2,741,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,203,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.