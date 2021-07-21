Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $256.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the highest is $288.42 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 511.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

PK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 181,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

