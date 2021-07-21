Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 74,260 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Shares of CBON stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 72,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.