Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 74,260 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Shares of CBON stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 72,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24.

