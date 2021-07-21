$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $3.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 million and the lowest is $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $128,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,443 shares of company stock worth $165,566. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,663. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

