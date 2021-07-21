CONTRACOIN Reaches One Day Volume of $90,310.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $90,310.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00304792 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,487,238 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

