MesChain Market Cap Tops $234,639.95 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $234,639.95 and $17,062.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 873,695,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

MesChain Coin Trading

