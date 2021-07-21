Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 950 ($12.41). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 13.37 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 755.63 ($9.87). The stock had a trading volume of 568,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 753 ($9.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

