Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69, RTT News reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.500-$ EPS.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.59. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

