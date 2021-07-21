Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.500-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.59.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.