Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,048,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

