Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.26. 482,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,038,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.