Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,349 shares.The stock last traded at $68.79 and had previously closed at $66.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

