Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

