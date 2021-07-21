Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 27.2%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of DJCO traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. Daily Journal has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.91.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

