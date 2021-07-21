Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 27.2%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of DJCO traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. Daily Journal has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.91.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
