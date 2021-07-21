Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.