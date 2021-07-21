SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,645.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.