DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,191. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $349.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

