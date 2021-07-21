Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48,883 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.