Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. 11,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

